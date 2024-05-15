India Weather: IMD Predicts Rainfall & Thunderstorms In These States; Pockets Of Rajasthan, UP, Haryana Likely To Face Heat Wave

File

As we move through mid-May, various regions across India are experiencing diverse weather patterns. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted thunderstorms and hot weather across several states in the country. This is what you should expect in the coming days.

Rainfall and thunderstorms forecast for today

Madhya Maharashtra, Vidarbha and Marathwada will experience isolated light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and squally winds (40-60 kmph) from May 15 to 17. Additionally, isolated hailstorm activity is anticipated on May 15. In Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Gujarat similar weather can be expected today.

Be prepared for light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and squally winds (30-40 kmph) in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura. Rainfall will likely increase from May 16 to 18, with heavy showers likely over Arunachal Pradesh and parts of Assam and Meghalaya, according to the IMD bulletin.

As regards, other areas with probable light to moderate rainfall activity accompanied with thunderstroms, lightning and gusty winds are Southwest Rajasthan, North Gujarat, Northeast Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, North Interior Karnataka, interior Maharashtra, East Telangana, pic.twitter.com/CkWx2xl95D — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 14, 2024

Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and squally winds (40-50 kmph) is expected over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands over the next week.

Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, Mahe, and Karnataka will see scattered rainfall with thunderstorms and squally winds (40-50 kmph) over the next seven days. Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rayalaseema, and north interior Karnataka will experience similar but more scattered conditions.

Heavy rainfall alerts

Isolated heavy rainfall is likely in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal from today to May 18. Kerala and coastal Karnataka can expect heavy showers during the same period.

Arunachal Pradesh will experience isolated heavy rainfall from May 16th to 18th, with Assam and Meghalaya following suit on May 17 and 18.

Heat wave and temperature forecast for today and coming days

In northwest and east India, a gradual rise in maximum temperatures (3-5°C) is expected over the next four days. Likewise, temperatures will rise in central India by about 2-4°C over the same period.

While no significant temperature changes in west India is expected initially, but the IMD predicted a slight increase (2-4°C) after the first 24 hours.

Heat wave conditions

Isolated pockets of west Rajasthan will face heat wave conditions from today to 18. Severe heat wave conditions are also likely in these areas on May 17 and 18. Parts of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, south Haryana, and Bihar will also experience heat waves from May 16 to 18.

VIDEO | The India Meteorological Department issued Orange Alert warning of severe heat wave in Rajasthan on May 17-18. Here's what IMD Director Radheshyam Sharma said.



"Jodhpur, Udaipur, Ajmer, Kota are expected to experience strong winds, lightening, normal rain with… pic.twitter.com/nnyexxc5Fp — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 15, 2024

Meanwhile, Konkan and Goa on May 15, Saurashtra & Kutch from May 16 to 18, and Gangetic West Bengal on May 17 and 18 will see particularly hot and humid conditions.