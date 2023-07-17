 Army Foils Infiltration Bid In J&K's Poonch, Additional Forces Rushed: Report
A search operation of the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police is underway along Line of Control (LOC) in the Poonch sector after suspicious movement was observed at the LOC.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, July 17, 2023, 08:46 AM IST
The Indian Army on Monday (July 17) foiled an infiltration bid by infiltrators in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch.

A search operation of the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police is underway along Line of Control (LOC) in the Poonch sector after suspicious movement was observed at the LOC.

Visuals of the search operation by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police.

According to media reports, additional forces have been rushed to Poonch. More details are yet to emerge.

April attack on Army truck

On 21 April, 2023, at least five soldiers were killed and one more was injured after terrorists ambushed an army truck in the Rajouri sector in Jammu, the Indian Army said. The attackers took advantage of poor visibility due to heavy rain, said reports.

(This is breaking news. More updates to follow)

