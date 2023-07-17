Army Foils Infiltration Bid In J&K's Poonch, Additional Forces Rushed: Report

Representative Image |

The Indian Army on Monday (July 17) foiled an infiltration bid by infiltrators in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch.

A search operation of the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police is underway along Line of Control (LOC) in the Poonch sector after suspicious movement was observed at the LOC.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Visuals of the search operation by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to media reports, additional forces have been rushed to Poonch. More details are yet to emerge.

April attack on Army truck

On 21 April, 2023, at least five soldiers were killed and one more was injured after terrorists ambushed an army truck in the Rajouri sector in Jammu, the Indian Army said. The attackers took advantage of poor visibility due to heavy rain, said reports.

(This is breaking news. More updates to follow)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)