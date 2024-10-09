 J&K: 2 Territorial Army Soldiers Abducted By Terrorists In Anantnag, One Escapes; Search Operation Underway
"Two jawans of the Territorial Army were abducted by terrorists in the forest area of Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir. However, one of the jawans has managed to come back. Security forces have launched an operation to search for the missing jawan," the sources said

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, October 09, 2024, 10:07 AM IST
Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 9 (ANI): A Territorial Army (TA) soldier was allegedly abducted by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag, sources said on Wednesday.

According to sources, two TA soldiers were allegedly abducted from the forest area in Anantnag, however, one of them managed to escape.

article-image

Search Operation Launched

A search operation has been launched by the security forces in the area, they added.

More details awaited.

