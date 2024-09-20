Indian Army Open Applications For Technical Graduate Course, Check Eligibility & other Details

Representative Image

The Indian Army has invited applications from interested and eligible candidates for the 141st Technical Graduate Course (TGC-141), set to commence in July 2025 at the Indian Military Academy (IMA) in Dehradun for a Permanent Commission in the Indian Army.

Eligibility

Unmarried male Engineering graduates aged 20 to 27 are eligible to apply. Candidates must have completed the requisite Engineering degree course or be in their final year. Those in the final year should provide proof of passing the Engineering degree examination, along with mark sheets from all semesters, by July 1, 2025. The Engineering Degree Certificate must be submitted within 12 weeks of the training commencement date at IMA. Candidates who fail to produce the required degree certificate will be inducted on an Additional Bond Basis for the recovery of training costs and allowances.

Type of Commission

1. Grant of Commission

Selected candidates will receive a Short Service Commission on probation in the rank of Lieutenant from the course commencement date or the reporting date at IMA, whichever is later. They will receive full pay and allowances during the training period, with payments starting after successful completion of training.

2. Permanent Commission

Upon successful training completion, cadets will be granted a Permanent Commission in the Army as Lieutenants.

3. Ante Date Seniority

Engineering Graduates of TGC Entry will receive one year of ante date seniority from the date of commission in the rank of Lieutenant.

Interested and eligible candidates can find complete details on the official Indian Army website. Applications are open until October 17, 2024.

