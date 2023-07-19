 J&K: 2 Migrants Injured In Firing By Terrorists In Anantnag; Search Operation Underway
Both the injured civilians were shifted to a hospital after the incident. Their health condition after treatment was reported stable.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, July 19, 2023, 07:50 AM IST
J&K: Terrorists fired upon two outside labourers in Anantnag on Wednesday morning. Both the injured civilians were shifted to a hospital after the incident. Their health condition after treatment was reported stable. The area is however cordoned off for a search operation, informed J&K Police to ANI.

This is a breaking news. More details are awaited.

