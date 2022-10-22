Jharkhand: Software engineer gang- raped in Chaibasa, boyfriend thrashed; 10 booked

Representative Image | File

Chaibsa: Police have booked 10 unidentified people in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district for allegedly beating up and gang-raping a 26-year-old software engineer.

The victim told in her statement that the incident took place on Thursday evening, when she was out with her boyfriend on a two-wheeler near the old aerodrome in Chaibasa.

A group of eight-ten men stopped the couple, beat the boyfriend up and allegedly raped the woman after taking her to a secluded spot, police said.

Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar told PTI that a case was registered at the Muffasil police station and an investigation underway to identify those behind the incident.

The woman works at a well-known IT company, police said.

After raping her, the accused left her at the spot and fled. They also took away her wallet and mobile phone. The woman somehow managed to reach home, and told her family about the incident after which they filed a police complaint.

The victim's medical check-up was conducted at the Sadar Hospital.