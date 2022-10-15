Jharkhand: Forced to strip by teacher during exam, girl sets herself on fire

Representative Image |

A female student set herself on fire in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, after being forced to remove her clothes by a teacher who suspected her of cheating in an exam.

The class nine student was rushed to a nearby hospital after the incident and is currently in critical condition.

The teacher suspected that the student might be carrying paper chits in her uniform, the police official said.

The student, in her statement, said that the teacher humiliated her and made her remove her clothes in a room adjacent to the classroom to check if she was hiding the chits in the uniform, despite resisting strongly, the police official said.

A complaint had been filed against the teacher, and the matter was being looked into, the officer added.

The student’s mother, in her statement, said that she set herself on fire shortly after coming back from school as she couldn’t bear the humiliation.