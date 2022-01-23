Jharkhand: Naxalites blow up Barakar bridge over river in Giridih

Patna: Suspected armed Maoists blew up a bridge over Barakar river in Giridih district in neighboring Jharkhand in the wee hours of Sunday.



The Naxalites blew up the bridge built on the Barakar river in Sindwaria Panchayat under Giridih Sadar block of Giridih district with a detonator at 2:00 am.



The Naxalites have also left many pamphlets at the spot on behalf of arrested Naxalite Prashant Bose and his wife, who carried Rs one crore reward for their arrest.



There has been a call to provide better health care and to make the resistance march successful from January 21 to January 26.

Panic has spread in the area over the incident. Bridge connects Jharkhand with West Bengal.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 12:47 PM IST