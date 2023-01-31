Jharkhand: Massive fire at apartment in Dhanbad kills at least 14, several injured and many feared trapped

e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaJharkhand: Massive fire at apartment in Dhanbad kills at least 14, several injured and many feared trapped

Tuesday, January 31, 2023
A massive fire broke out at an apartment in Jharkhand's Dhanbad on Tuesday. At least 14 people were charred to death and several others have been injured, as per reports.

Officials confirmed that a fire broke out at a residential apartment in Dhanbad on Tuesday evening.

"Several people are reportedly trapped ," a senior police officer said.

The exact number cannot be verified as rescue is still underway, he added.

