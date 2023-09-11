Jharkhand: Lalu Prasad Yadav, Wife Rabri Devi Offer Prayers At Baba Baidyanath Dham In Deoghar (Watch Video)

Lalu Prasad Yadav, Wife Rabri Devi Offer Prayers. | Twitter | ANI

Deoghar, September 11: RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav along with his wife Rabri Devi (former CM of Bihar), visited Baba Baidyanath Dham in Deoghar on Monday and offered prayers at the temple. Lalu Yadav and Rabri Devi entered the sanctum sanctorum under the security cover without any fanfare and worshipped Lord Shiva with all the rituals.

They went on to visit the Basukinath Dham temple

After offering prayers, they reportedly went on to visit the Basukinath Dham temple. Notably, special arrangements were made by the temple management but Lalu Yadav showing simplicity, entered the sanctum sanctorum directly and worshipped 'Baba Bholenath'.

Earlier, Lalu Yadav & Tej Pratap Yadav offered prayers at Banke Bihari Temple in Patna

Earlier, on Thursday, Lalu Yadav along with his son Tej Pratap Yadav, offered prayers at Banke Bihari Temple in Patna on the occasion of Janmashtami. The RJD chief touched the statues of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati at the temple and sought blessing from Lord Krishna.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Janmashtami was organised at Shri Banke Bihari Shiv Temple

Taking to X, Tej Pratap posted "Today, on September 7, Janmashtami was organised at Shri Banke Bihari Shiv Temple, where our father Shri Lalu Prasad Yadav also reached and offered prayers." Tej Pratap Yadav was seen in a traditional outfit with a tilak on his forehead.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)