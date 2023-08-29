Watch: RJD's Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav Arrive In Mumbai Ahead Of INDIA Alliance Meeting

Mumbai: RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, along with his son & Bihar deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday evening ahead of the schedule meeting of INDIA alliance, a nation-wide coalition of anti-BJP parties formed to give an alternative to PM Narendra Modi-led NDA.

The father-son duo was received by several leader of the alliance partners, including Congress' Sanjay Nirupam.

Speaking to reporters after getting down at Mumbai airport, Tejashwi Yadav highlighted the Centre's move to reduce LPG gas cylinder prices by Rs 200 due to mounting pressure from INDIA alliance.

"This is the pressure...After the second meeting (of INDIA alliance), they (BJP) have reduced the prices by Rs 200...When everything is finalised, then you will see the strength (of the alliance)..." the Bihar deputy CM said.

Earlier in the day, while leaving for Mumbai from Patna airport, Lalu Prasad Yadav took a swipe at PM Modi.

“Mumbai mein Narendra Modi ke nareti pe chadhne jaa rahe hain humlog. Narendra Modi ka nareti pakde huye hain hum, hatana hai, (We are going to grab Narenda Modi's neck in Mumbai. We are holding his neck now. We have to remove him)" Lalu Prasad Yadav said.

The forthcoming gathering will encompass deliberations on electoral strategies and the allocation of seats in various states. Additionally, there are prospects for unveiling a fresh logo for the INDIA alliance.

The initial joint opposition assembly took place in Patna on June 23, followed by the second meeting in Bengaluru on July 17-18. Both the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance and the opposing INDIA coalition are scheduled to convene sessions on September 1 in the coastal city.

Senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan has hinted that approximately 26 to 27 parties from the opposition alliance are expected to attend the meeting.