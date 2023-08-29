'Going To Grab Narendra Modi By His Neck In Mumbai': Lalu Prasad Yadav's Scathing Comment Ahead Of INDIA Meet

The INDIA alliance, a nation-wide coalition of anti-BJP parties formed to give an alternative to PM Narendra Modi-led NDa, is preparing for its third meeting in Maharashtra's Mumbai.

On Tuesday, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav informed the media that Opposition parties are essentially at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's throat in their pursuit of bringing about change.

“Mumbai mein Narendra Modi ke nareti pe chadhne jaa rahe hain humlog. Narendra Modi ka nareti pakde huye hain hum, hatana hai, (We are going to grab Narenda Modi's neck in Mumbai. We are holding his neck now. We have to remove him)" Lalu Prasad Yadav said.

Lalu Prasad Yadav made this statement at the Patna airport before departing for the meeting of the INDIA alliance in Mumbai. Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister and his son Tejashwi Yadav was also present with him and was seen smiling over his father's comments.

The forthcoming gathering will encompass deliberations on electoral strategies and the allocation of seats in various states. Additionally, there are prospects for unveiling a fresh logo for the INDIA alliance.

The initial joint opposition assembly took place in Patna on June 23, followed by the second meeting in Bengaluru on July 17-18. Both the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance and the opposing INDIA coalition are scheduled to convene sessions on September 1 in the coastal city.

Senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan has hinted that approximately 26 to 27 parties from the opposition alliance are expected to attend the meeting.

