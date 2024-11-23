Jharkhand Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates: NDA Leading In 39 Seats, INDIA Bloc At 36; Hemant Soren Leads In Barhait By 716 Votes

Jharkhand Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates: Hemant Soren in Barhait, Babulal Marandi from BJP in Dhanwar | FPJ

9:27 AM: What Are The Latest Figures With The Election Commission?

Here is the latest situation in Jharkhand as per figures released by Election Commission of India.

The situation in Jharkhand at 9:27 am | Election Commission of India

9:25 AM: Jharkhand Assembly Election Results 2024: CM Hemant Soren Takes A Lead From Barhait

Early trends indicate Hemant Soren from Jharkhand Mukti Morcha party to be leading against Soren BJP's Galiyel Hembrom from Barhait constituency.

9:21 AM: Top Fights To Look Out For

As counting of votes begins in Jharkhand, all eyes are on these high profile contests:

Hemant Soren (JMM) vs Gamaliyan Hembrom (BJP) (Barhait)

Kalpana Soren (JMM) vs Muniya Devi (BJP) (Gandey)

Amar Kumar Bauri (BJP) vs Umakant Rojak (JMM) (Chandankiyari)

BJP's Leader of Opposition Amar Kumar Bauri vs Umakant Rajak (JMM)

Champai Soren vs Ganesh Mahali (JMM) (Seraikella)

Basant (JMM) vs Sunil Soren (BJP) (Dumka)

Rajya Sabha MP Mahua Maji (JMM) vs CP Singh (BJP) (Ranchi)

Rameshwar Oraon (Congress) vs Niru Shanti Bhagat (BJP) (Lohardaga- SC)

Babulal Marandi (BJP) vs Niazamuddin Ansari (JMM) (Dhanwar)

Irfan Ansari (Congress) vs Sita Soren (JMM) (Jamtara)

Hafizul Hasan (JMM) vs Ganga Narayan Singh (BJP) (Madhupur)

9 AM: BJP Confident Of Victory In Jharkhand

As counting of votes began in Jharkhand, BJP spokesperson Pratul Shah exuded confidence and said that a new era was beginning.

"Not only the counting of votes has started in Jharkhand but a new era is also starting with the end of misrule of Soren govt. Hemant Soren is on his way out and we will come back with a thumping majority," he said as quoted by ANI.

"Not only the counting of votes has started in Jharkhand but a new era is also starting with the end of misrule of Soren govt. Hemant Soren is on his way out and we will come back with a thumping majority," he said as quoted by ANI.

8 AM: Jharkhand Election Result 2024 LIVE: Vote Counting Begins In State

Counting of votes began for Jharkhand's 81 assembly seats began at 8 am on Saturday. The election took place occurred in two separate stages, with the first stage held on November 13 and the subsequent stage on November 20. During the initial stage, voters participated in casting votes in 43 districts, while the second phase included voting in the remaining 38 districts.

Counting of votes for Jharkhand Election 2024 underway. Visuals from a counting centre in Ranchi.

7:45: Jharkhand Election Result 2024 LIVE: First round results to be declared by 9:30 AM

K Ravi Kumar, the state's chief electoral officer, announced that a counting center has been established in all 24 districts prior to the vote tallying. All the necessary arrangements have been completed, and the procedure has started. Counting of postal ballots will commence at 8 am, with EVM counting to follow at 8:30 am. The announcement of the first round's results is anticipated at 9:30 am.