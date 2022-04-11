Jharkhand cable car accident: PM Narendra Modi constantly monitoring situation in Deoghar; rescue operations discussed with Amit Shah

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is constantly monitoring the situation in Jharkhand's Deoghar where at least two people were killed and several others injured after two cable cars in a ropeway collided with each other at Trikut hills.

According to news agency ANI, PM Narendra Modi is constantly monitoring the situation and has also discussed the rescue operations with Home Minister Amit Shah.

Meanwhile, around 32 people have so far been rescued while 15 people remain trapped mid-air in a row of cable cars, nearly 28 hours after the accident took place around 20 km from the famous Baba Baidyanth temple in Deoghar town.

The rescued passengers were airlifted with the help of two Indian Air Force helicopters, Deoghar Deputy Commissioner Manjunath Bhajantri said. The ropeway which runs through a picturesque and densely-forested valley is surrounded by hills, making the operation difficult, except by air.

PM Narendra Modi is constantly monitoring the situation in Deoghar due to the ropeway incident. He also discussed the rescue operations with Home Minister Amit Shah: GoI sources — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2022

"Thirty-two people were rescued with the help of choppers, while 15 people are still trapped mid-air in the cable cars suspended at varying heights, the maximum being nearly 1,500 feet. The rescue operation had to be stopped after sunset and will resume tomorrow," Additional Director General of Police, R K Mallick, told PTI over phone from the spot.

Drones were used to supply food and water to those who remain trapped mid-air in the cable cars. Eleven of the stranded tourists were rescued Sunday night.

Expressing sorrow over the incident, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said rescue and relief operations are being conducted on war footing.

The 766-metre Trikut ropeway, according to the Jharkhand Tourism Department, is India's highest vertical ropeway.

Meanwhile, BJP vice-president and former Jharkhand chief minister Raghubar Das accused the state government of being inactive, even after such a major accident, and claimed that ministers hailing from the region did not visit the site.

(with agency inputs)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, April 11, 2022, 09:24 PM IST