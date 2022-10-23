e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaJharkhand: 5 men, two minors arrested in gang rape of software engineer

Jharkhand: 5 men, two minors arrested in gang rape of software engineer

The woman, who works at a well-known IT company, was out with her boyfriend on a two-wheeler on Thursday evening when the incident happened.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, October 23, 2022, 07:18 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | PTI
Follow us on

Chaibasa: Seven people, including two minors, were nabbed for the gang rape of the 26-year-old software engineer in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, police said on Sunday.

The arrests were made after interrogating some locals who frequent the secluded spot near the old aerodrome in Chaibasa where the incident happened, they said.

The woman, who works at a well-known IT company, was out with her boyfriend on a two-wheeler on Thursday evening when the incident happened. A group of people stopped the couple, beat them up and allegedly raped the woman after taking her to a nearby secluded spot, police said.

Read Also
Jharkhand: Software engineer gang- raped in Chaibasa, boyfriend thrashed; 10 booked
article-image

The arrests were made by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) which is formed to probe the case, Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar said.

The woman's wallet and mobile phones were recovered from those arrested, he said.

After raping her, the accused left her at the spot and fled. As she was walking back from the spot, a police van spotted her and she narrated the whole incident to them, an officer said.

They rushed her to the hospital and started an investigation, he added.

The woman is here since the outbreak of the pandemic as she is working from her home. 

Read Also
Jharkhand: Minor gang-raped in front of mother, police say 2 of 5 arrested
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Bengaluru-Varanasi Indigo flight does a go-around before landing; lands safely in second attempt

Bengaluru-Varanasi Indigo flight does a go-around before landing; lands safely in second attempt

IIT Kharagpur assures 'adequate steps' following massive protests over student’s death

IIT Kharagpur assures 'adequate steps' following massive protests over student’s death

Jharkhand: 5 men, two minors arrested in gang rape of software engineer

Jharkhand: 5 men, two minors arrested in gang rape of software engineer

WATCH: Three men tie minor to pillar and thrash him on suspicion of theft in UP; all three arrested

WATCH: Three men tie minor to pillar and thrash him on suspicion of theft in UP; all three arrested

BSF, BGP exchange sweets on occasion of Diwali

BSF, BGP exchange sweets on occasion of Diwali