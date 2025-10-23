 Jharkhand: 5 Gangsters, Including Woman, Arrested In Ranchi; 3 Pakistan-Made Pistols Seized
Five gangsters, including Riya Sinha, wife of KSS leader Sujeet Sinha, were arrested in Ranchi. Police seized three Pakistan-made pistols, ammunition, cash, and other items. The gang, linked to Prince Khan in the UAE, smuggled arms from Pakistan via drones to extort money from businessmen. Investigations are ongoing.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, October 23, 2025, 11:22 AM IST
article-image
Jharkhand: 5 Gangsters, Including Woman, Arrested In Ranchi; 3 Pakistan-Made Pistols Seized | File Pic (Representational Image)

Ranchi: Five gangsters, including a woman, have been arrested in Ranchi and three Pakistan-made pistols seized from their possession, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, the police nabbed the male criminals near Chutu overbridge under the jurisdiction of BIT Mesra police station and the woman from Argora police station area on Wednesday.

The arrested persons have been identified as gang members of Koylanchal Shanti Sena (KSS) and were also linked to the Prince Khan gang, they said.

The woman has been identified as Riya Sinha, the wife of KSS leader Sujeet Sinha.

Police seized three Pakistan-made pistols, seven magazines, 13 cartridges, a four-wheeler, six mobile phones and Rs 10 lakh in cash from the arrested persons.

The arrested men have been identified as Inamul Haq, his body guard Ravi Anand alias Singha, and Mohammad Shaheed alias Afreedi Khan and Mohammad Seraj, relatives of Haq. All have criminal antecedents, officials added.

Superintendent Of Police (City) Paras Rana's Statement

Superintendent of Police (City) Paras Rana said, "Last month, a firing incident had taken place in Tupudana police station area for which KSS had taken responsibility. Police had nabbed some criminals after an exchange of fire with them." "During our investigation, we came to know that KSS leader Sujeet Sinha has directly been in contact with Prince Khan, a gangster who currently lives in the UAE," Rana said.

"When the police further interrogated the arrested persons, they revealed that arms and ammunition were being brought by Sujeet Sinha and Prince Khan from Pakistan via drones through Punjab. They were using these firearms to create terror among businessmen across the country, including Ranchi, to extort money from them," the SP said.

In Ranchi, Inamul Haq alias Bablu Khan, along with his henchmen, collected levies on behalf of Sujeet Sinha and Prince Khan.

"The amount collected by these individuals was delivered to Prince Khan with the assistance of Sujeet Sinha's gang members, after which Khan sent it to Pakistan via the UAE. This money was then used by their henchmen in Pakistan for procuring illegal firearms and carrying out other illicit activities," he added.

Riya Sinha has been arrested and a case lodged against her at the Ormanjhi police station. A non-bailable warrant has already been issued against her, the SP said.

"She was also involved in liaising with Inamul Haq to supply firearms in Ranchi. We will produce her in the court," he said.

Rana said that it has been established in the investigation that these firearms were supplied from Pakistan.

"We also have information that some women came from Punjab to deliver these firearms to Ranchi. The name of the Pakistani firearms supplier has also come to light. Our investigation is underway," he added.

In all, 10 cases are pending against Inamul Haq in several police stations in Ranchi alone.

