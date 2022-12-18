Jharkhand: 22-yr-old tribal woman killed in Sahibganj, body chopped into 12 pieces; husband detained

Photo: Representative Image

Sahibhganj: The body of a 22-year-old tribal woman was found in 12 pieces in Jharkhand's Sahebganj on Sunday, said the police.

Police have detained the victim's husband as a suspect in the crime. The accused has been identified as Dildar Ansari.

As per the police, the victim has been identified as Rabita Pahadin and was from a tribal community. She was the second wife of the accused. Ansari had married Rabita around 10-15 days ago.

According to ANI report, the police a search is underway to locate those missing body parts as some parts of the body are still missing.