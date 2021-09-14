JEE Mains 2021: Result of fourth session to be declared today or tomorrow on jeemain.nta.nic.in

Ending the uncertainity looming over the date of declaration JEE Mains result for the fourth session, NTA will anounce the result for the exam soon.

The higher Education Secretary of NTA informed that the agency will announce the result of the JEE Main 2021 today, or latest by tomorrow, Wednesday, reported NDTV.

You can check the result online by following these steps

Step 1: Go to the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on 'JEE Main Result 2021'

Step 3: Key in your credentials

Step 4: Click Submit

Step 5: Download the result, once it is displayed

JEE Main comprises two papers—Paper 1 is for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes (B.E./B.Tech) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions, institutions/universities funded/recognized by participating state governments, as well as an eligibility test for JEE Advanced, which is conducted for admission to IITs.

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021 examination for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) will be held on October 3, 2021.

JEE (Advanced) which was scheduled to be conducted on July 3, 2021 was postponed due to the Covid-19 surge, as per the announcement made by the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur (IIT Kharagpur) on May 26, 2021. Now, the exam will be conducted by IIT Kharagpur under the guidance of the Joint Admission Board (JAB). This year, the eligibility criteria of scoring 75 per cent marks has been waived for the ease of students.

