Allahabad High Court Halts FIR Against Former Sambhal DSP Anuj Chaudhary, 22 Cops Get Interim Relief

Lucknow: The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday stayed the order of the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court directing registration of an FIR against former Sambhal DSP Anuj Chaudhary and 22 other police personnel in connection with the violence reported during the survey of Sambhal Jama Masjid, granting them interim relief till the next hearing.

FIR Order Stayed

Former Sambhal DSP Anuj Chaudhary has received interim relief from the Allahabad High Court. The court has stayed the order of the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court directing registration of an FIR against Chaudhary and 22 other police personnel in connection with the violence that broke out during the survey of Sambhal Jama Masjid.

Next Hearing In Five Weeks

The High Court has put the CJM court order on hold and fixed the next hearing after five weeks. Till then, the process of registering an FIR against the officers will remain stayed.

Petitions Challenging CJM Order

The CJM court had earlier directed registration of an FIR against the then Circle Officer Anuj Chaudhary and 22 police officials over alleged lapses and actions during the violence that occurred at the time of the Jama Masjid survey in Sambhal. Challenging the order, Anuj Chaudhary approached the Allahabad High Court. The Uttar Pradesh government also filed a separate petition against the CJM court order.

Read Also UP CM Yogi Adityanath Flags Attacks On Hindus In Bangladesh, Questions Global Silence

Also Watch:

No FIR Till Further Orders

After hearing the matter, the High Court granted interim protection to Chaudhary and the other officers by staying the lower court’s direction. The court said further proceedings would be taken up on the next date of hearing. With the stay in place, no FIR will be registered against the police personnel till the matter is heard again.

Case Linked To Sambhal Violence

The case is linked to the violence reported in Sambhal during the survey of Jama Masjid, following which complaints were moved before the CJM court seeking action against police officials posted at the time. Further legal course in the matter will be decided after the next hearing.