Bihar News: Purnia MP Pappu Yadav Granted Bail, But No Immediate Release From Jail

Patna: Independent MP from Purnia, Rajesh Ranjan aka Pappu Yadav, was granted bail by the MP-MLA court on Tuesday in a 31-year-old fraud and forgery case but he was not immediately released from jail.

Yadav`s advocate Shivnandan Bharti said that his client was granted bail in the alleged fraud case, but hearings for bail in two separate cases linked to Buddha Colony and Kotwali police station would be heard on Wednesday.

He was produced before the court from Beur Model Central Jail under tight security for the bail hearing. He was seen sitting in the court on a wheelchair. His lawyer was about to file for bail on Monday, but the court received a bomb threat and all legal work came to a halt.

Yadav was arrested in a 31-year-old case. Congress leaders –Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi- had alleged that he was arrested because he was raising the issue of the death of a NEET student.

Yadav was remanded to judicial custody by the court on Saturday as he was taken to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) first but was shifted to Beur Jail when his health parameters were found normal later.

Soon after his arrest late at night last Friday, Yadav developed health complications as he was admitted to PMCH after he was shifted from Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS). He was also taken to Indira Gandhi Institute of Cardiology (IGIC) for check up.

Yadav was arrested after he failed to appear before the court in a case in which he was accused of fraudulently renting a house under Gardanibagh police station limits in Patna to use it as his office.

After police reached his residence in Mandiri locality of Patna to take him into custody, he said that he feared for his safety. "I am not well... I don't know what will happen with me. I suspect the police may harm him. I want to go directly to court instead of the police station,” he claimed.