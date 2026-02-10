Bihar Council In Chaos Over Nitish Kumar’s ‘Girl’ Remark On Rabri Devi |

Patna: Bihar Legislative Council witnessed pandemonium on the second consecutive day on Tuesday as a senior JD (u) member and minister Ashok Choudhary and an RJD MLC Sunil Singh over chief minister Nitish Kumar addressing former chief minister and leader of the opposition in the upper house as a girl.

Amid uproar over CM`s remark against Rabri Devi in the house during debate on the growing incidents of rape in the state and the use of objectionable language against a Dalit minister (Choudhary), chairman Awadhesh Narayan Singh marshalled out opposition members from the House for the day.

The upper house turned into a turf war as soon as proceedings for the day began. Opposition members demanded an apology from the chief minister for his ‘girl’ barb against Rabri Devi. The atmosphere became even more surcharged when a heated exchange broke out between the minister Choudhary and RJD's Singh. The heated exchange between them escalated into personal attacks. The ruling party alleged that RJD MLC used abusive language against the minister. Opposition members also stormed into the well of the house and started raising slogans.

Bihar Industry Minister and BJP leader Dilip Jaiswal expressed deep displeasure over the incident. He alleged that the RJD member used abusive language against a minister hailing from the "Dalit community" He called it an insult to the temple of democracy, demanded that the video footage should be investigated and strict action should be taken against the accused member, demanding an apology from the RJD MLC.

The chairman, Singh, said that the decorum of the House would not be compromised, adding that the entire matter would be investigated and appropriate action would be taken, taking into account relevant Supreme Court decisions.

Meanwhile, Bihar Assembly also witnessed massive disruptions on Tuesday as Opposition parties created uproar over the rising number of rape cases in the state.