JEE Main 2021: February session result likely to be declared today on jeemain.nta.nic.in

Ending the wait of thousands of students who have appeared for the February session of the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main), the National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the result of the exam today, reported The Indian Express.

As per the examination calendar issued by the NTA, the result was expected to be announced by March 7. When it was not released till yesterday, several candidates took to social media to seek clarification on the result date. Several others also posted memes on the uncertainty of the result.

This year, JEE Main will be conducted in four sessions in February, March, April, and May. While the first session was held between February 23 and 26, the next ones will take place between March 15 and 18, April 27 and 30, and May 24 and 28.

Once released, students will be able to check their result on the official website of NTA - https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/.

Steps to download the result: