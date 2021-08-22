JEE Mains 2021: Admit card for session 4 released on jeemain.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main's fourth session on its official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.



Steps to download the admit card



Step 1: Go to the NTA JEE Main official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on one of the links mentioned for admit cards

Step 3: Enter your registration number, password, and other credentials

Step 4: Your admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it and take a printout for further use

JEE Main comprises two papers—Paper 1 is for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes (B.E./B.Tech) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions, institutions/universities funded/recognized by participating state governments, as well as an eligibility test for JEE Advanced, which is conducted for admission to IITs.

