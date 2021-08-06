JEE Main 2021: Session 3 results declared, check at jeemain.nta.nic.in

The result of National Testing Agency (NTA) Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2021) session 3 has been announced on Friday (August 6). Over 7 lakh (7,09,519) candidates appeared for the JEE Main exam which was held on July 20, 22, 25 and 27. The candidates can check the result through the website- jeemain.nta.nic.in

The final answer key of the exam was released yesterday and based on past trends, the National Testing Agency may declare the result today.



With easier questions, experts believe that students who had prepared throughout the pandemic will be able to easily improve their score which would lead to tougher competition. This was the first time when JEE Main is being held four times a year.

To check the result, candidates need to click on the ‘JEE Main result 2021’ link on the official websites. A new page will open. Enter your roll number and other details. Download your JEE Main result, take a printout for further reference.

Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), Main is a national-level entrance exam conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for admission to undergraduate engineering courses in 23 IITs, 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs and 29 GFTIS . The JEE Main 2021 4th attempt dates are August 26, 27, 31, September 1, and 2.