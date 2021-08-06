JEE Main 2021: Result of engineering entrance expected today on jeemain.nta.nic.in

The results for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main third session is expected to be declared today by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The NTA has released the answer key for session 3 and considering the past practices of the NTA, which conducts the exam, it is likely that it will declare the results soon.

The third edition of the JEE Mains Exam 2021 was held on July 20, 22, 25 and 27, while the fourth will be held on August 26, 27, 31 and September 1, 2.

Once the results are out you can download them by following these steps

Step 1: Go to the JEE Main 2021 Portal- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link which says "View result/Scorecard"

Step 3: Key in your credentials and login

Step 4: Once the result is displayed on the screen you can download it

Step 5: Take a printout for further reference

The JEE-Mains exam is being conducted four times a year to offer flexibility to students and a chance to improve their scores. The first phase in February was followed by the second in March, while the next phases were scheduled for April and May. However, they were postponed after an exponential rise in COVID cases during the second wave of the pandemic.

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021 examination for admission to Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) will be held on October 3, 2021, announced the Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan recently.

The exam will be conducted adhering to all Covid-protocols. JEE (Advanced) which was scheduled to be conducted on July 3, 2021, was postponed due to the Covid-19 surge, as per the announcement made by the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur (IIT Kharagpur) on May 26, 2021.

Now, the exam will be conducted by IIT Kharagpur under the guidance of the Joint Admission Board (JAB). This year, the eligibility criteria of scoring 75 per cent marks have been waived for the ease of students.