JEE Main 2021: Paper 2 result for BArch, BPlanning expected soon on jeemain.nta.nic.in

The result of the fourth session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main Exam 2021 paper two will be declared soon on the official website of the National Testing Agency (NTA) - jeemain.nta.nic.in.

This year, JEE Main was held in four sessions. However, for BArch and BPlanning, JEE Main was held twice, in February and in August.

You can check the result online by following these steps

Step 1: Go to the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on 'JEE Main Result 2021'

Step 3: Key in your credentials

Step 4: Click Submit

Step 5: Download the result, once it is displayed

JEE Main comprises two papers—Paper 1 is for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes (B.E./B.Tech) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions, institutions/universities funded/recognized by participating state governments, as well as an eligibility test for JEE Advanced, which is conducted for admission to IITs.

Paper Two is for BArch and BPlanning admissions.

Meanwhile, the online examination system for admission in JEE (Main) conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) has come under scanner after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested seven persons of a private consultancy firm for charging up to Rs 15 lakh per candidate to facilitate admissions in top engineering colleges.

According to a CBI official, the investigation agency going through the records of candidates who took services from Affinity education consultancy firm and appeared in exams conducted by NTA for top engineering colleges.

(With inputs from agencies)

Published on: Friday, September 17, 2021, 01:28 PM IST