JEE Main 2021: Application correction deadline extended till April 7

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the deadline to make changes in the application form of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 till April 7.

As per the new notification, the last date of fee payment is April 7 (11:50 pm).

The Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official websites of NTA (www.nta.ac.in) and (jeemain.nta.nic.in) for the latest updates. For further clarification related to JEE (Main) - 2021 the candidates can also contact 011-40759000 or email at jeemain@nta.ac.in

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) comprises two papers. The Paper1 is conducted for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E/B. Tech) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), Institutions/Universities funded/recognized by participating State Governments, as well as an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs.

The JEE (Main) is being conducted in multiple Sessions (February/March/April/May 2021) for admissions in the next academic session.