JEE Advanced 2021 results announced, toppers elated

JEE Advanced results were released on October 15. This day marks the beginning of a long journey of IIT aspirants into the big world of dreams. FPJ spoke to a cross-section of those who have done well and this is what they had to say.

"My focus till now had been on doing well in the exam. Now that the results have come, I am researching a possible career option. I want the college experience to shape well because that will affect my decisions for the future.", says Ayman Akhter, AIR 129, PACE IIT. He adds, "Aspirants should stop believing that failure is the end of the world. Going into IIT should be a fresh start for everyone; those who did their best and those who think they could've been better. The baggage of 'JEE Advanced' should be released because IIT allows greater opportunities to achieve in the long run."

"I have plans of starting a start-up and becoming an entrepreneur, eventually now, I will focus on the flare I have for sciences and enjoy this IITian venture!" said Aryan Dangi, AIR 24. Kevin Baua, AIR 78, shared that he wanted to explore new things. However, five years down the line, I see myself as a computer engineer. I'm sure that the Indian Institute of Technology will help me direct my passion for computer science."

Kevin Baua added that aspirants should never forget why they started in the first place. They should remember the patience they had while preparing for JEE Advanced and keep it as an example throughout their time as an IITian."

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, October 15, 2021, 07:58 PM IST