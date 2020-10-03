JEE Advanced 2020: Results to be declared on this date, here’s how to check on jeeadv.ac.in

The results of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2020 is all set to be declared on October 5, 2020 at 10 am.

Once decleared, candidates who have appeared in the JEE Advanced 2020 examination will be able to check their results online at jeeadv.ac.in.

JEE Advanced was conducted for admissions to various IITs spread across the country. Candidates who have secured the top 250,000 rankings in the JEE Main were eligible to appear for the JEE Advanced exam.

The JEE Advanced result is expected to be declared on October 5 after which the JOSAA counselling process will begin.

This year, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi conducted JEE Advanced on September 27 - Sunday.

Steps to check the result: