JEE 2020: Confusion over result dates? Here's when you can expect your scorecard

Union Cabinet Minister for Education Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Wednesday said that the "process for result declaration has begun and results will be announced soon." This comes off as a major relief to the students who were earlier protesting for the deferment of exams amid the pandemic and consequent lockdown in the country.
The minister said, "My heartfelt thanks to all students and parents for reposing trust in the government and participating in #JEEMain exam. Process for result declaration has begun and results will be announced soon."
The minister also thanked everyone for co-operating during the exams making it a huge success. "My sincere thanks to all State Governments and their officials, @DG_NTA city coordinators, invigilators, and the entire community of examination functionaries for their overwhelming support to make these exams a success," he said in the following tweet.
Now, even as the minister says the process to declare the results has begun, it is unclear when the results will be announced. Media reports stated that the results will be declared on September 11, Friday. Some even said that the results will be announced on September 10, Thursday.
The candidates can check their scores at jeemain.nta.nic.in. According to NTA, over 8 lakh students appeared for JEE Main 2020 amid the pandemic.
On Tuesday, the NTA released the JEE Mains 2020 answer key on its official website and candidates can raise objections, if any, against the answer key before September 10. The candidate will have to pay Rs 200 for each question challenged.
Here is the procedure for challenging the Answer Key:
1. This facility is available from 08.09.2020 to 10.09.2020 (upto 10:00 A.M).
2. The candidates are required to pay online a sum of Rs.200/- Non-Refundable as processing fee for each question challenged.
3. The payment of the processing fee may be made through, Debit/CreditCard/Net Banking upto 05.00 PM on 10.09.2020.
4. The processing fee will not be refunded even if the challenge is found correct.
5. No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee.
The NTA had increased the number of exam centres from 570 to 660. The exams were held between September 1 and September 6.
Out of total students attempting JEE Main, the top 2,50,000 rank holders of JEE Main will be eligible to appear for JEE Advanced.
Registration for the JEE Advanced 2020 will start on September 12. The exam will be held in two shifts -- from 9 am to 12 pm and from 2:30 pm to 5:50 pm.
Scores of aspirants had earlier protested the move to conduct exams amid the pandemic and requested the authorities to defer the NEET and JEE 2020. However, the Supreme Court had rejected a plea for the postponement of the two entrance tests due to the coronavirus outbreak. The court said that life has to go on despite the virus outbreak and that it could not put the careers of students in jeopardy by interfering in the National Testing Agency's decision to hold these in September.
The news came in even as hashtags urging postponement of the exams continued to trend on Twitter with hundreds taking up the request.
