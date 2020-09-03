Madhya Pradesh: Results of JEE Main 2020 September attempt to be declared on September 11

Indore: Results of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2020 September attempt will be declared by National Testing Agency (NTA) on September 11, as per the latest update.

Further, JEE Advanced will be held on September 27, 2020 as per the latest information.

Over 8 lakh engineering (BTech) aspirants will attempt JEE Main September entrance across the country.

“The next stage for the candidates is registration for counselling, once the JEE Main 2020 result is declared,” JEE mentor Kamal Sharma said. He added that aspirants seeking admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology will sit for JEE Advanced 2020.

Candidates seeking admission to BArch programme will be required to sit for JEE Advanced AAT 2020.

According to official information, 7,77,465 out of 8,58,273 candidates who registered for JEE Main 2020 (April) had downloaded their admit cards. The exam will continue till September 6. In Indore, 8,000 students from Indore and nearby districts are attempting examination at three allotted centres.

“Candidates, after qualifying in JEE Main 2020 will be eligible for admissions to Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs),” Sharma said.

Out of total students attempting JEE Main, the top 2,50,000 rank holders of JEE Main will be eligible to appear for JEE Advanced.

Registration for the JEE Advanced 2020 will start on September 12. The exam will be held in two shifts -- from 9 am to 12 pm and from 2:30 pm to 5:50 pm.