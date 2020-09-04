JEE Main 2020: Topic-wise analysis of question paper by JEE mentor Atil Arora

Indore: Attempting Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2020 September attempt, aspirants were challenged by Physics and tested in the Mathematics section. Chemistry section was scoring with easy to moderate difficulty.
JEE Main 2020 was conducted at three centers in the city. Students from nearby districts and Indore gathered at examination centers to attempt the entrance exam. The attendance of JEE Main has improved as compared to the first day when entrance was conducted for B Arch and B Plan.
The attendance was around 70 to 80 percent in Indore and India, as reported by the education ministry. To help students prepare themselves for the paper, we decoded the JEE Main paper as conducted on Friday.
Basic analysis of the exam
Overall: 75 questions (60 MCQs and 15 numerical based): Moderate level
Physics: 25 questions (20 MCQs and 5 numerical based): Tough level
Maths: 25 questions (20 MCQs and 5 numerical based): Moderate difficulty level
Chemistry: 25 questions (20 MCQs and 5 numerical based): Easy to moderate difficulty level
Chemistry: Easy to moderate
No ques from equilibrium
2 from surface
1 iupac, 1 no of chiral carbon
Thermo 2 ques
Nernst eqn 1 ques
Freundlich isotherm 1 ques
No ques from solid state
Colligative prop 1 ques
Rxn mech 2 ques
Ideal gas graph 1 ques
Coordination compound 2 ques
Hydrogen, s-block no ques
D block 1 ques
Physics: Moderate to difficult
Rotating fluid 1 ques
Modern physics 3 to 4 ques
Rotation 2 ques
Gravitation 2 ques
Kinematics 1 ques
NLM 1 ques
Thermo 1 ques
EMI 1 ques
Em waves 1 ques
Wave optics 1 ques
Ray optics 1 ques
Mathematics: Moderate but lengthy
AM GM 1 ques
Mean variance 1 ques
Integration/differentiation no ques
Area 1 ques
Diff equation 1 ques
Contrapositive of statement
Probability 1 ques
Binomial 1 ques
Sequence series 1 ques
Domain of ITF 1 ques
Function 2-3 ques
