Jaya Bachchan vs Ravi Kishan: How 'Bollywood-drugs nexus' rocked Parliament

The death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput has opened a can of worms in Bollywood. With the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) confirming names of Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Simone Khambatta to have cropped up during the investigation and Rhea Chakraborty already in judicial custody, the 'Bollywood-drugs nexus' has now rocked the Monsoon session of the Parliament.

On Monday, BJP MP and popular Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan raised the "very serious" issue in the Lok Sabha and said Bollywood is addicted to drugs.

"The problem of drug trafficking and addiction is on a rise in our country. Our neighbouring countries are contributing to the conspiracy, which is being hatched to destroy the country's youth," said Kishan.

He further said, "The drug is smuggled in India by our neighbours, Pakistan and China every year. The same is brought here through Punjab and Nepal."

Kishan also spoke regarding the drug-related arrests in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case and said, "Recently, several people have been apprehended in this matter and the NCB is doing very good work."

"I urge the central government to take strict action. The culprits should be apprehended soon and should be given befitting punishment. I would also ask them to bring an end to the conspiracy of neighbouring countries," he added.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan on Tuesday targetted the BJP MP for "tarnishing" the image of the entire film industry because of "some people" being involved in drugs. "Just because there are some people, you cannot tarnish the image of the entire industry. I am ashamed that yesterday one of our members in the Lok Sabha, who is from the film industry, spoke against it. It is a shame," she said.

Bachchan added that people in the entertainment industry are "flogged" by social media. "People who made their name in the industry have called it a gutter. I completely disagree. I hope that the government tells such people not to use this kind of language," she said.

After the Samajwadi Party MP slammed Ravi Kishan, Telangana BJP spokesperson K Krishna Saagar Rao attacked her and called her a "hypocrite". He termed her statements as "shallow and shameful" and said it exposes "the irresponsibility, prejudice, and selfishness of even the senior block of Bollywood actors, who otherwise act as gatekeepers of ethics, morals, and values".