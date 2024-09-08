Jawhar Sircar Resigns From TMC, Writes To Mamata Banerjee Saying He Wants To Quit As Party MP

Jawhar Sircar | PTI

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Jawhar Sircar on Sunday had written a letter to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee stating that he wants to ‘quit’ from his MP post and also wants to retire from politics.

“While thanking you sincerely for giving me such a great opportunity to represent the problems of West Bengal as an MP of Rajya Sabha. I want to inform you that I have decided to resign from Parliament and also from politics altogether,” read the letter.

“Though I carried my task in Parliament with fervour, I became increasingly disillusioned as the state government seemed quite unconcerned about corruption and strong-arm tactics of a section of leaders. I just cannot accept some things, like corrupt officers (or doctors) getting prime and top postings,” further read the letter.

When contacted, Sircar said that whatever he has written in letter is enough for everyone to understand.

According to TMC sources, after getting the letter, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had called Sircar, and the sources confirmed that Sircar is ‘firm’ in his decision.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president and MoS Sukanta Majumdar said, “RS MP & former IAS officer, Jawhar Sircar, has resigned from his MP post & TMC membership in protest against the heinous incident at #RGKarCollege. This is a clear indication that people who care for Bengal aren’t willing to support the failed leadership of Mamata Banerjee.”

Former Congress state president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury also ‘saluted’ Sircar for his decision.

No sooner did Sircar’s decision of stepping down from MP post went viral, some posts in social media went viral which suggested TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee to take the ‘charge’ of the state.

It can be recalled that in 2022, Sircar also spoke against the TMC government after heaps of cash and ornaments were found from Arpita Mukherjee, a close aide of former state education minister Partha Chatterjee’s house.

“We all know that this party can only defeat Modi. We take immense pride in the Parliament but the recent activities which are seen by a section of TMC leaders makes me ashamed,” Sircar had said earlier.

Meanwhile, there is ‘reclaim the night’ across the state. The victim's parents also joined the doctors' protest at the Esplanade area.