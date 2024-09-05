 Kolkata Woman Doctor Rape-Murder Case: CBI Finds Contradictions In Sanjay Roy's Polygraph Test Statements
The officials are closely examining the hidden links behind the contradictory statements made during the polygraph test, sources have said.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, September 05, 2024, 12:05 PM IST
article-image
(File photo) Sanjoy Roy | File Image

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials probing the ghastly rape and murder of a woman doctor at the R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital have found discrepancies in the statements of Sanjay Roy, the arrested civil volunteer, during the polygraph test. The officials are closely examining the hidden links behind the contradictory statements made during the polygraph test, sources have said.

About The First Contradiction Which The CBI Observed

The first contradiction is regarding Roy's level of acquaintance with Sandip Ghosh, the former and controversial principal of R.G Kar. Sources said that both during the regular interrogation as well as in the polygraph test, Roy had claimed that he was not personally acquainted with Ghosh and saw the latter at a college programme.

article-image

Ghosh is currently in CBI custody in connection with the agency’s parallel investigation in the case of financial irregularities. Both the probes are court-directed and court-monitored. However, sources added, that many others in the hospital in their statements given during questioning have claimed that one of the reasons why Roy had the liberty of going anywhere within the hospital at any time was because of the patronage that he received from Ghosh. Some have even confirmed that the two had one-to-one interaction, sources added.

About The 2nd Contradiction Which The CBI Noticed

The second contradiction is regarding a close association with one of the assistant sub-inspectors of Kolkata Police. Sources said that while during interrogation and polygraph tests, Roy claimed that the said assistant sub-inspector was just a professional acquaintance, the statements given by some residents of the barrack of the city police in North Kolkata where Roy used to stay speak otherwise.

article-image

The investigating officials, the source added, have to find that because of the political influence of the said assistant sub-inspector, Roy got the chance to stay at the barrack said police. Contractual civic volunteers are not allowed to stay at the police barracks which are meant exclusively for housing the regular and on-roll lower-rank police personnel. Sources added that the sleuths are trying to locate whether Roy enjoyed the patronage of any other influential person.

