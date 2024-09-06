Kolkata Rape & Murder Case: TMC Refutes Allegations Of Police Bribing RG Kar Victim’s Parents

TMC Refutes Allegations Of Police Bribing RG Kar Victim’s Parents | (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)

Kolkata: In a new twist of an event, a day after the RG Kar victim’s parents and relatives taking part in candle light protest in RG Kar hospital on Wednesday late evening raised finger at police and said that the police had offered them money, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and minister Shashi Panja on Thursday slammed the opposition for such purported videos.

“Several fake videos are appearing one after the other. On Wednesday a video appeared where the victim’s parents alleged police offering him money. Today again another video surfaced where it was seen that the parents themselves calling it a fake video. We have solidarity towards the family. The political parties should not play vulture politics over dead bodies,” said Panja.

Panja also said that the opposition should protest outside the CBI office as the case is now being handled by the central agency. Praising the ‘Aparajita’ bill recently passed in the state Assembly, Panja said, “This is the solution to fight against such social diseases.”

Addressing the media on Wednesday late evening, from RG Kar hospital, the victim’s parents and relatives alleged that DC North had offered them money at their residence while the dead body of their daughter was kept in the house.

“I have a few questions. Why is DC central Indira Mukherjee telling lies? Why without any medical checkup why was it said that my daughter has committed suicide? Why was the autopsy done so late? Who will answer all these questions? The DC North had offered us money which we refused instantly,” said the victim’s father.

It can be recalled that the victim’s aunt also slammed the police on Wednesday for their ‘proactiveness’ till the body was cremated.

“There was a car outside the hospital, which I thought was for the family members but the police didn’t allow us to enter the car and only police got inside the car. Then we saw the body of our daughter cordoned off by the police leaving the hospital. Then we booked a van and suddenly called the victim’s father and heard they were in Tallah police station. When the body was inside the house police even offered us money. After the body was cremated then the police became inactive and didn’t even care for the family members. Is this human?” further questioned the aunt of the victim.

Victim’s mother asked everyone to continue with the protest. Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday had written a letter to President Droupadi Murmu requesting her to withdraw/forfeit the prestigious President’s Police Medal and Police Medal conferred upon Vineet Goyal; IPS, (West Bengal: RR – 1994), presently Commissioner of Police, Kolkata, ‘in connection with his reprehensible, deplorable and shameful conduct during the course of investigations into the rape and murder of the Resident Doctor of RG Kar Medical College, Kolkata’.

Meanwhile, amid continuous protest of the rape and murder incident, few eminent artists including sculptor Sanatan Dinda has resign from the post he held in the state government. He was a member of ‘Charukala Parshad’.