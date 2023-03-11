e-Paper Get App
Japanese woman clarifies on Delhi holi groping incident in tweets after Leaving India, deletes tweets later

A video of the incident, which went viral on social media, showed a group of youths smearing colour on the woman, who appeared uncomfortable. It also showed one of them smashing an egg on her head.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, March 11, 2023, 11:02 PM IST
Japanese woman clarifies on Delhi holi groping incident in tweets after Leaving India, deletes tweets later

The Japanese woman who was reportedly groped on the eve of Holi in a viral video has tweeted and said that she arrived in Bangladesh and was unaware of the serious situation in India until Delhi Police took notice of the video. The woman tweeted and wrote, "I am fine in mind and body. I will explain more tomorrow." The tweets shared by the Japanese woman were deleted later.

As the now deleted tweet, the woman had tweeted and informed that she had participated in the festival with 35 of her friends. She also said that she had heard that it was not safe for women to go out during holi in India and so she celebrated the festival with 35 of her friends.

Now deleted tweet by Japanese woman

Now deleted tweet by Japanese woman | Twitter @zoo_bear

Now deleted video by Japanese woman

Now deleted video by Japanese woman | Twitter @zoo_bear

3 people arrested

Three people, including a juvenile, were apprehended for allegedly harassing and groping a Japanese woman here on Holi, police said on Saturday.

Though the woman did not lodge a complaint, the police have taken cognisance of the video.

The video was shot on March 8, when Holi was celebrated, in Paharganj area. The girl was staying in Paharganj and left for Bangladesh on Friday, according to police.

Though the woman did not lodge a complaint, the police have taken cognisance of the video.

The video was shot on March 8, when Holi was celebrated, in Paharganj area. The girl was staying in Paharganj and left for Bangladesh on Friday, according to police.

