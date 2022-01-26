Japanese envoy Satoshi Suzuki greets India on 73rd Republic Day celebrations held in Tokyo

Japanese Ambassador to India Satoshi Suzuki has congratulated the celebration event on the 73rd Republic Day at the Embassy of India in Tokyo on Wednesday.

"Congratulations to the celebration event on the 73rd Republic Day at the Embassy of India in Tokyo," said Satoshi Suzuki in a tweet on Wednesday. Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi was also present at the event.

"On the occasion of the celebration of the 73rd Republic Day of India at the Indian Embassy in Tokyo, Ambassador Sanjay Kumar Verma read the President of India's address to the nation. The celebration was live telecast for the Indian diaspora in Japan and friends of India," the Indian Embassy in Japan said in a tweet.

India celebrated its 73rd Republic Day today with the iconic parade at Delhi's Rajpath showcasing its military prowess and cultural pageantry. A flypast by 75 aircraft and helicopters was the highlight of this year's parade.

This year's celebrations are significant - it's the 75th anniversary of India's Independence, being observed as 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' across the country.

Strict Covid protocol was in place as only 5,000 people attended the celebrations at Rajpath. Only fully vaccinated adults and children above 15 who had received the first shot were allowed. Due to the pandemic, there was no foreign contingent this year.

