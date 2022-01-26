Republic Day 2022: Today's Google doodle pays homage to India's rich cultural heritage

Google doodle pays homage to India's rich heritage on its 73rd Republic Day. As the country celebrates the 73rd Republic Day, the Doodle artwork of Google search engine displays various elements to mark this day.

In a note released on the august occasion, the company said, "Today's Doodle celebrates India's Republic Day, commemorating 72 years since the Indian Constitution took effect and the nation completed its transition to an independent republic."

The Indian Constitution was adopted on November 26, 1949 and officially enacted on this day in 1950 to coincide with the day the Indian National Congress declared 'Purna Swaraj' or “complete freedom," it said.

The largest official display of national pride held today is the Republic Day Parade—elements of which are depicted in the Doodle artwork—from left to right, parade animals: an elephant, a horse, a dog, a camel; a red tabla; the parade path; a saxophone as part of the iconic camel-mounted band; doves; and the tricolors of the national flag.

Along Rajpath, a ceremonial boulevard in the Indian capital of New Delhi, this momentous parade features a float for each Indian state alongside dozens of bands, folk dancers, and government officials.

The parade is broadcast live to millions across India who tune in to enjoy the carefully choreographed spectacle and reflect on over 70 years of freedom.

The 'G' has been formed with a wonderous mix of an elephant, a camel, a horse and a dog, being depicted together. All four animals are seen in the parade.

The 'O' next to it had been made using the image of a 'tabla', while the other 'G' had been depicted with a curvy saxophone, a wind instrument using by the bands in the parade.

Two doves, a symbol of peace, fly around the letter 'L' symbolically depicting the parade route with blue colour, standing next to the 'E' which is suffused in tricolour, representing the Indian flag.

Republic Day is now celebrated over a four-day period to include the birth anniversary of iconic freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Bose on January 23. The celebrations include cultural events that honour the resilience, history, and diverse social fabric of the world’s largest democracy. Today, a ceremonial boulevard will be held in New Delhi with tableaux from each state featuring dozens of bands, folk dancers, and government officials.

