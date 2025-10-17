 Jamnagar MLA Rivaba Jadeja, Wife Of Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, Sworn In As Gujarat Minister; Known For Women Empowerment Work
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaJamnagar MLA Rivaba Jadeja, Wife Of Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, Sworn In As Gujarat Minister; Known For Women Empowerment Work

Jamnagar MLA Rivaba Jadeja, Wife Of Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, Sworn In As Gujarat Minister; Known For Women Empowerment Work

Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja’s wife, known for her active involvement in public service and women empowerment, will now represent Jamnagar in the Gujarat government.

FPJ SURATUpdated: Friday, October 17, 2025, 12:27 PM IST
article-image
Jamnagar MLA Rivaba Jadeja |

Ahmedabad: Jamnagar MLA Rivaba Jadeja has officially been included in Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel’s new cabinet, marking a proud moment for Jamnagar and Gujarat. Sources confirm that Rivaba Jadeja has already received a call for the ministerial post and will take oath today at Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar at 11:30 am.

Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja’s wife, known for her active involvement in public service and women empowerment, will now represent Jamnagar in the Gujarat government.

“This is a proud moment for Jamnagar and for women across Gujarat. Rivaba Jadeja’s dedication to public service has been remarkable,” said a BJP source close to the development.

Early life and education

FPJ Shorts
India Post Poised To Roll Out Guarantee-Based Service Of Mails & Parcels With Delivery Timelines Of 24 & 48 Hours
India Post Poised To Roll Out Guarantee-Based Service Of Mails & Parcels With Delivery Timelines Of 24 & 48 Hours
Navi Mumbai: Major Fire Erupts At Pharma Company In Rabale MIDC Area | VIDEO
Navi Mumbai: Major Fire Erupts At Pharma Company In Rabale MIDC Area | VIDEO
Mumbai Metro Line 8 DPR Submitted To Maha Govt: Gold Line To Cut Travel Time Between CSMIA And Navi Mumbai Airport To 45 Minutes
Mumbai Metro Line 8 DPR Submitted To Maha Govt: Gold Line To Cut Travel Time Between CSMIA And Navi Mumbai Airport To 45 Minutes
Dhanteras 2025: Top Online Platforms Where You Can Buy Authentic 24K Gold In India
Dhanteras 2025: Top Online Platforms Where You Can Buy Authentic 24K Gold In India

Rivaba Jadeja, born on November 2, 1990, in Rajkot, hails from a respected family deeply connected with social work. Her parents, Hardev Singh Solanki and Prafulla Solanki, raised her with strong cultural and social values.

Read Also
'May He Be Blessed With Long And Healthy Life': PM Modi Wishes Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann On His...
article-image

A Mechanical Engineering graduate from Gujarat Technological University, Ahmedabad, she has always believed in service and empowerment. Rivaba also founded the Matrushakti Charitable Trust, which works for women empowerment and welfare. Her efforts at the grassroots level earned her immense respect among the people of Jamnagar.

Political journey and association with Karni Sena

Before entering active politics, Rivaba Jadeja was a member of Karni Sena, a Rajput organization. In 2018, when the film Padmaavat was opposed by Karni Sena, Rivaba played a key role in representing the women’s wing of the organization.

She was later appointed as the President of Karni Sena’s women’s wing, where she worked to promote women’s rights and social values. Known for her simplicity, she is often seen wearing traditional sarees and maintaining her cultural roots even in public life.

Joined BJP in 2019

Rivaba joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2019, marking a formal entry into mainstream politics. Politics runs in her family—her uncle Harisinh Solanki was once a Congress leader who later joined the BJP. Her active participation in local issues and people’s welfare helped her gain popularity among voters.

Read Also
J&K Crime Branch Files Charge Sheet Against 8 Accused, Including Revenue Officials, In Major...
article-image

A strong partnership with Ravindra Jadeja

In 2016, Rivaba married Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja after being introduced by Jadeja’s sister at a family event. The couple has a daughter and is often seen together during matches and public events.

Despite being the wife of a famous cricketer, Rivaba Jadeja has carved her own identity through her social work and political acumen.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Rajiv Gandhi Was Agent Of Swedish Military Firm In 1970s': BJP MP Nishikant Dubey’s Startling...

'Rajiv Gandhi Was Agent Of Swedish Military Firm In 1970s': BJP MP Nishikant Dubey’s Startling...

Gujarat Cabinet Rejig: Harsh Sanghvi Takes Oath As Dy CM; Rivaba Jadeja, Arjun Modhwadia Among New...

Gujarat Cabinet Rejig: Harsh Sanghvi Takes Oath As Dy CM; Rivaba Jadeja, Arjun Modhwadia Among New...

210 Naxalites, Including Central Committee Member, Surrender In Chhattisgarh’s Jagdalpur, Hand...

210 Naxalites, Including Central Committee Member, Surrender In Chhattisgarh’s Jagdalpur, Hand...

When Is Diwali 2025: October 20 Or 21? Know Correct Date & Muhurat

When Is Diwali 2025: October 20 Or 21? Know Correct Date & Muhurat

Tejas Mk-1A Takes Maiden Flight From Nashik, Indigenous-Built Fighter Jet To Boost IAF's...

Tejas Mk-1A Takes Maiden Flight From Nashik, Indigenous-Built Fighter Jet To Boost IAF's...