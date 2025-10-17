Jamnagar MLA Rivaba Jadeja, Wife Of Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, Sworn In As Gujarat Minister; Known For Women Empowerment Work

Jamnagar MLA Rivaba Jadeja |

Ahmedabad: Jamnagar MLA Rivaba Jadeja has officially been included in Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel’s new cabinet, marking a proud moment for Jamnagar and Gujarat. Sources confirm that Rivaba Jadeja has already received a call for the ministerial post and will take oath today at Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar at 11:30 am.

Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja’s wife, known for her active involvement in public service and women empowerment, will now represent Jamnagar in the Gujarat government.

“This is a proud moment for Jamnagar and for women across Gujarat. Rivaba Jadeja’s dedication to public service has been remarkable,” said a BJP source close to the development.

Early life and education

Rivaba Jadeja, born on November 2, 1990, in Rajkot, hails from a respected family deeply connected with social work. Her parents, Hardev Singh Solanki and Prafulla Solanki, raised her with strong cultural and social values.

A Mechanical Engineering graduate from Gujarat Technological University, Ahmedabad, she has always believed in service and empowerment. Rivaba also founded the Matrushakti Charitable Trust, which works for women empowerment and welfare. Her efforts at the grassroots level earned her immense respect among the people of Jamnagar.

Political journey and association with Karni Sena

Before entering active politics, Rivaba Jadeja was a member of Karni Sena, a Rajput organization. In 2018, when the film Padmaavat was opposed by Karni Sena, Rivaba played a key role in representing the women’s wing of the organization.

She was later appointed as the President of Karni Sena’s women’s wing, where she worked to promote women’s rights and social values. Known for her simplicity, she is often seen wearing traditional sarees and maintaining her cultural roots even in public life.

Joined BJP in 2019

Rivaba joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2019, marking a formal entry into mainstream politics. Politics runs in her family—her uncle Harisinh Solanki was once a Congress leader who later joined the BJP. Her active participation in local issues and people’s welfare helped her gain popularity among voters.

A strong partnership with Ravindra Jadeja

In 2016, Rivaba married Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja after being introduced by Jadeja’s sister at a family event. The couple has a daughter and is often seen together during matches and public events.

Despite being the wife of a famous cricketer, Rivaba Jadeja has carved her own identity through her social work and political acumen.