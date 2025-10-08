 Jammu & Kashmir News: Massive Search Operation Launched In Kokernag To Trace 2 Missing Soldiers
Jammu & Kashmir News: Massive Search Operation Launched In Kokernag To Trace 2 Missing Soldiers

Two soldiers, who are part of the elite para unit, went missing as their communication line went out, the officials said, adding that helicopters were pressed into aerial reconnaissance in a bid to locate the missing soldiers.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, October 08, 2025, 10:09 PM IST
Two soldiers go missing during combing operation in Anantnag, search underway (Representation Image) | X @ANI

Srinagar: Security forces launched a massive search operation in the forests of Kokernag area in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag to locate two missing soldiers after losing contact with them during a combing exercise in the area to track down terrorists, officials said on Wednesday.

The combing operation was launched two days ago in the Ahlan Gadole area of Kokernag following inputs that a group to terrorists was hiding there, they said.

However, two soldiers, who are part of the elite para unit, went missing as their communication line went out, the officials said, adding that helicopters were pressed into aerial reconnaissance in a bid to locate the missing soldiers.

Srinagar-based Chinar Corps of the Army said the operational team was caught in a severe snow storm on Monday night.

"On the intervening night of October 6-7, an operational team on Kishtwar range confronted a severe snow storm and white out conditions in the mountains of South Kashmir. Since then, two soldiers have gone out of communication," the Chinar Corps said in a post on its X handle.

Search and rescue operation was in progress, it said.

"Intense search and rescue operations have been launched but hampered due to prevailing adverse weather conditions," it added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

