Jammu & Kashmir: Gunfight breaks out in Srinagar; one terrorist neutralized in the encounter with security forces

An encounter has started between terrorists and security forces near Shalimar area in Central Kashmir's Srinagar district on Monday, officials said.

One terrorist neutralized in the encounter that broke out between security forces and terrorists at Gasu near the Shalimar area of Srinagar. Incriminating materials including arms & ammunition recovered. Search operation underway said Jammu and Kashmir Police.

IGP of Kashmir, said, "Today afternoon we got input of the presence of top LeT commander Salim Parray & a foreign terrorist in Shalimar, Srinagar. Parray was neutralized in the encounter but the foreign terrorist (FT) ran away. We followed him & FT was neutralized in another encounter."

The firefight between terrorists and security forces took place after a joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

"Another encounter started at Gasu near Shalimar area of Srinagar. Police and CRPF are on the job," police said.

This is the second encounter in Srinagar in quick succession on Monday. Earlier police said Srinagar police neutralised dreaded terrorist of proscribed terror outfit LeT Salim Parray.

(With inputs from agencies)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, January 03, 2022, 06:27 PM IST