J&K Election Results 2024 Live Updates: Omar Abdullah Leading In Both Budgam & Ganderbal Seats

10:25 AM |Former J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti's daughter, Iltija Mufti, is currently behind in the Srigufwara-Biejbehara seat, according to initial trends. Iltija is trailing by more than 3060 votes against NC’s Bashir Ahmad Veeri.

10:20 AM |

National Conference leader and former J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah is leading on both Budgam and Ganderbal seats. In Budgam, Abdullah is leading by 1,400 votes while he is leading by 622 votes in Ganderbal.

10:15 AM |

As per initial trends of 90 seats by ECI, the National Conference is leading in 40 seats and the BJP in 23, as the Congress is ahead in 8 seats and the PDP in just 3, according to the ECI. The J&K People’s Conference is also leading in 3 seats, while 10 Independents are ahead in their constituencies.

9:37 AM |

According to the Election Commission's official website, JK BJP chief Ravinder Raina trailing in the Nowshera constituency, NC'S Surinder Kumar leading by 2,797 votes.

9:17 AM | Official ECI trends

JKNC 25

INC 6

BJP 18

PDP 2

Other 6

9:05 AM | According to India Today, as of 9:05, the Cong-NC has crossed the majority mark by leading in 46 seats, while the BJP is ahead on 28 seats.

9:00 AM | According to the official website of the Election Commission of India, as of 9 AM, the BJP is leading on 5 seats, JKNC on 3, and an independent candidate on 1 seat.

8:50 AM |Omar Abdullah hopes for victory as counting is underway.

While speaking to news agency ANI, Abdullah said, "We are hopeful that we will win. The decision made by the voters of J&K will be clear by this afternoon. There should be transparency... if the people's mandate is against the BJP, they shouldn't resort to any tricks... We formed an alliance to win, and we are hoping for victory..."

#WATCH | When asked about any possible alliance with PDP, JKNC Vice President and party's candidate from Ganderbal & Budgam, Omar Abdullah says, " Neither have we asked for any support from them nor have we received any support...let the result come. Not sure why we are so… pic.twitter.com/P30KqQE3Rx — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2024

8:45 AM | According to India Today, as of 8:45 AM, the Congress-NC alliance is inching closer to the halfway mark with leads on 27 seats. On the other hand, the BJP is leading on 16 seats, and the PDP is lagging with a lead on just 3 seats.

8:10 AM |According to early trends on 28 out of 90 seats, the BJP and the JKNC-Congress alliance are in a neck-and-neck fight, with both leading on 13 seats each. Meanwhile, Mehbooba Mufti's PDP is leading on 1 seat, and an independent candidate has gained the lead on another seat.

8:00 AM | Counting of votes begins in Union Territory amid tight security.

7:40 AM |Ahead of the counting of votes, District Election Officer (DEO) Rajouri, Abhishek Sharma, told ANI, "The counting of votes will begin shortly. All preparations related to the counting process have been reviewed... Everyone can check updates related to the voting on the Election Commission of India's website... Proper security arrangements have been made..."

7:30 AM | Omar Abdullah wishes colleagues and allies the very best hours before counting.

"Here’s wishing all my colleagues and allies the very best of luck for today. We fought the good fight, and now, InshaAllah, the results will reflect that," tweets former J&K CM.

Here’s wishing all my colleagues and allies the very best of luck for today. We fought the good fight & now, InshaAllah, the results will reflect that. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) October 8, 2024

Who will form the government in Jammu and Kashmir will be clear today. Voting took place in the union territory, which has 90 assembly seats, in three phases on September 18, September 25, and October 1. The counting of votes will begin at 8 AM today. In J&K, the primary contest is between the BJP, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and the alliance of Congress and National Conference (NC). According to the Election Commission of India, the overall voter turnout was 63.88% during the assembly elections, compared to 58.58% in the last Lok Sabha polls. The latest updates on the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly election results are here.