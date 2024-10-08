 J&K Election Results 2024 Live Updates: Omar Abdullah Leading In Both Budgam & Ganderbal Seats
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaJ&K Election Results 2024 Live Updates: Omar Abdullah Leading In Both Budgam & Ganderbal Seats

J&K Election Results 2024 Live Updates: Omar Abdullah Leading In Both Budgam & Ganderbal Seats

In J&K, the primary contest is between the BJP, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and the alliance of Congress and National Conference (NC).

Vinay MishraUpdated: Tuesday, October 08, 2024, 10:29 AM IST
article-image

10:25 AM |Former J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti's daughter, Iltija Mufti, is currently behind in the Srigufwara-Biejbehara seat, according to initial trends. Iltija is trailing by more than 3060 votes against NC’s Bashir Ahmad Veeri.

ECI

10:20 AM |

National Conference leader and former J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah is leading on both Budgam and Ganderbal seats. In Budgam, Abdullah is leading by 1,400 votes while he is leading by 622 votes in Ganderbal.

ECI

ECI

10:15 AM |

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra: Vehicles Torched & Stones Pelted After Clash Breaks Out Between 2 Groups In Akola; Visuals Surface
Maharashtra: Vehicles Torched & Stones Pelted After Clash Breaks Out Between 2 Groups In Akola; Visuals Surface
J&K, Haryana Election Results 2024: 'Maharashtra Will Also Reject BJP', Says Sena UBT MP Arvind Sawant
J&K, Haryana Election Results 2024: 'Maharashtra Will Also Reject BJP', Says Sena UBT MP Arvind Sawant
J&K Election Results 2024: 'Power Is Not A Permanent Thing,' Says Awami Ittehad Party President Engineer Rashid As Counting Gets Underway
J&K Election Results 2024: 'Power Is Not A Permanent Thing,' Says Awami Ittehad Party President Engineer Rashid As Counting Gets Underway
'₹5 Crore And Flat In Pune
'₹5 Crore And Flat In Pune": Father Of Paris 2024 Medalist Swapnil Kusale Makes Eye-Popping Demand

As per initial trends of 90 seats by ECI, the National Conference is leading in 40 seats and the BJP in 23, as the Congress is ahead in 8 seats and the PDP in just 3, according to the ECI. The J&K People’s Conference is also leading in 3 seats, while 10 Independents are ahead in their constituencies.

9:37 AM |

According to the Election Commission's official website, JK BJP chief Ravinder Raina trailing in the Nowshera constituency, NC'S Surinder Kumar leading by 2,797 votes.

ECI

9:17 AM | Official ECI trends

JKNC 25

INC 6

BJP 18

PDP 2

Other 6

ECI

9:05 AM | According to India Today, as of 9:05, the Cong-NC has crossed the majority mark by leading in 46 seats, while the BJP is ahead on 28 seats.

9:00 AM | According to the official website of the Election Commission of India, as of 9 AM, the BJP is leading on 5 seats, JKNC on 3, and an independent candidate on 1 seat.

ECI

8:50 AM |Omar Abdullah hopes for victory as counting is underway.

While speaking to news agency ANI, Abdullah said, "We are hopeful that we will win. The decision made by the voters of J&K will be clear by this afternoon. There should be transparency... if the people's mandate is against the BJP, they shouldn't resort to any tricks... We formed an alliance to win, and we are hoping for victory..."

8:45 AM | According to India Today, as of 8:45 AM, the Congress-NC alliance is inching closer to the halfway mark with leads on 27 seats. On the other hand, the BJP is leading on 16 seats, and the PDP is lagging with a lead on just 3 seats.

8:10 AM |According to early trends on 28 out of 90 seats, the BJP and the JKNC-Congress alliance are in a neck-and-neck fight, with both leading on 13 seats each. Meanwhile, Mehbooba Mufti's PDP is leading on 1 seat, and an independent candidate has gained the lead on another seat.

8:00 AM | Counting of votes begins in Union Territory amid tight security.

7:40 AM |Ahead of the counting of votes, District Election Officer (DEO) Rajouri, Abhishek Sharma, told ANI, "The counting of votes will begin shortly. All preparations related to the counting process have been reviewed... Everyone can check updates related to the voting on the Election Commission of India's website... Proper security arrangements have been made..."

7:30 AM | Omar Abdullah wishes colleagues and allies the very best hours before counting.

"Here’s wishing all my colleagues and allies the very best of luck for today. We fought the good fight, and now, InshaAllah, the results will reflect that," tweets former J&K CM.

Who will form the government in Jammu and Kashmir will be clear today. Voting took place in the union territory, which has 90 assembly seats, in three phases on September 18, September 25, and October 1. The counting of votes will begin at 8 AM today. In J&K, the primary contest is between the BJP, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and the alliance of Congress and National Conference (NC). According to the Election Commission of India, the overall voter turnout was 63.88% during the assembly elections, compared to 58.58% in the last Lok Sabha polls. The latest updates on the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly election results are here.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

J&K, Haryana Election Results 2024: 'Maharashtra Will Also Reject BJP', Says Sena UBT MP Arvind...

J&K, Haryana Election Results 2024: 'Maharashtra Will Also Reject BJP', Says Sena UBT MP Arvind...

J&K Election Results 2024: 'Power Is Not A Permanent Thing,' Says Awami Ittehad Party President...

J&K Election Results 2024: 'Power Is Not A Permanent Thing,' Says Awami Ittehad Party President...

Election Results 2024: Cong-NC Alliance Surges Ahead In J&K By Crossing Majority Mark, Massive...

Election Results 2024: Cong-NC Alliance Surges Ahead In J&K By Crossing Majority Mark, Massive...

Bengaluru Rains: City To Experience Moderate Showers, AQI In Poor Category At 115

Bengaluru Rains: City To Experience Moderate Showers, AQI In Poor Category At 115

Haryana Assembly Election Results 2024: 'I Am Sure 'Lotus' Will Bloom For The 3rd Time,' Says BJP...

Haryana Assembly Election Results 2024: 'I Am Sure 'Lotus' Will Bloom For The 3rd Time,' Says BJP...