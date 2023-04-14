Jammu & Kashmir: 40 injured as footbridge collapses in Udhampur during Baisakhi fair; watch

Udhampur: At least 40 people, including several children, were injured on Friday when a footbridge collapsed in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district during the Baisakhi fair, officials said.

"The footbridge collapsed during the Baisakhi celebration at Beni Sangam in Bain village in Udhampur's Chennai Block, said SSP Vinod.

Upon receiving the information, the police and other teams reached the spot.

The bridge collapsed due to overloading as large number of people were on it at the time of the accident, Jammu Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar told news agency PTI.

According to the police, a rescue operation is underway.

Further details are awaited.