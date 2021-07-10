Jammu & Kashmir: 11 government employees dismissed for terror links, sons of Syed Salahudin among those sacked

Srinagar: Eleven employees of the Jammu and Kashmir government have been sacked for terror links, sources said on Saturday. Among those dismissed are two sons of Hizbul Mujahideen founder Syed Salahudin. The sources said that the designated committee in Jammu and Kashmir for scrutinizing and recommending cases, in its second and fourth meeting, recommended three and eight cases respectively for dismissal from the government service. The recommendations for dismissal were made by the committee under the relevant provisions of the Constitution.

The government sources said that three officials recommended for dismissal in the second meeting of the committee include an Orderly of ITI, Kupwara who was an overground worker of terror outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba. He was providing information to the terrorists about the movement of security forces and abetting and harbouring terrorists to carry out activities in a clandestine manner.

Two teachers from Anantnag District have been found involved in anti-national activities including participating, supporting and propagating the secessionist ideology of Jamat-Islami (JeI) and Dukhtaran-e-Millat (DeM).

The eight government employees recommended for dismissal in the fourth meeting of the committee include two constables of Jammu Kashmir Police who have supported terrorism from within the police department and provided inside information to the terrorists as also logistic support.

The sources said that Constable Abdul Rashid Shigan has executed attacks on the security forces.