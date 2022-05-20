Jammu and Kashmir tunnel collapse: 1 dead, 9 trapped under rubble

A part of an under-construction tunnel at Khoni Nallah on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district collapsed on Thursday night during an audit, injuring four people and trapping several others, officials said. The collapsed portion is about 30 to 40 metres inside the tunnel.

One labourer was killed and nine others were feared trapped.

Three persons have been taken out of the rubble even as rescue operations are underway.

A small portion of the front side of the tunnel at Khoni nallah collapsed during an audit, reported news agency PTI.

Multiple tunnels are being constructed on the Banihal-Ramban section of the road which is the most difficult portion of the ambitious four-laning of the highway.

Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha arrived to take stock of the rescue operation and overall situation at a tunnel collapse site in Ramban, Jammu through a video call to Ramban District Development Commissioner Mussarat Islam, reported ANI.

A rescue operation was in progress in the area. and two persons had been rescued so far, officials said.

All those who were trapped and rescued belong to SARLA company, which had started the work on the adit tunnel a few days back, they said.

