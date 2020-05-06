Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorist eliminated in Awantipora encounter, operation underway

Awantipora: A terrorist was killed in a joint operation by police and security forces at Sharshali Khrew area of Awantipora on Wednesday, police said.
The encounter, which started at Sharshali Khrew area last night, is still underway.
Further details are awaited.
On Sunday, five security force personnel, including a colonel, a major and a police officer, were killed in a gunbattle with terrorists at Handwara in north Kashmir.
