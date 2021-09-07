Jammu and Kashmir: Internet services to be restored in Srinagar and Budgam today by 7 pm

Yesterday mobile internet services were restored in Kashmir Valley which were snapped following the demise of former Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani but Srinagar and Budgam districts were barred, however the services will be restored in these two districts by 7 pm today.

"Mobile internet to be restored in Srinagar and Budgam today by 7pm. Regret inconvenience caused to students in studies," Kashmir Zone Inspector General of Police (IGP) Vijay Kumar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Earlier on Friday, the IGP said that the situation in the Valley has remained peaceful and under control. He also thanked the public for their cooperation and assured them that the internet services in the valley will be restored soon.

"So far the situation has remained peaceful and under control. Thanks for the public's cooperation in maintaining law and order. Mobile service (voice call) and broadband of all TSPs shall open from today evening at 10 pm," Kashmir Zone Police had tweeted quoting Kumar.

Jammu and Kashmir police on Thursday informed that the restrictions and internet shutdown will be imposed on Kashmir valley after the demise of Gilani on September 1.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday informed that Geelani passed away at the age of 91.

Geelani had resigned from the All Party Hurriyat Conference (APHC) in June this year.

Published on: Tuesday, September 07, 2021, 05:30 PM IST