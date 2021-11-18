Jammu and Kashmir: Farooq Abdullah to write to President Kovind for 'credible probe' into Hyderpora encounter

Srinagar: National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah will write to President Ram Nath Kovind to demand a "credible probe" into the Hyderpora encounter, informed MY Tarigami of People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) on Thursday.

Addressing the reporters after the alliance's meeting, Tarigami said, "There should be a judicial inquiry into the Hyderpora encounter. We also decided that Dr Sahab (Farooq Abdullah) will send a letter to the President wherein we've said that there should be a credible probe." "We have said that there should be a credit inquiry on this and we believe that only a judicial inquiry is right," he added.

Today, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha ordered a magisterial inquiry into the Hyderpora encounter.

An encounter between security forces and terrorists had broken out in the Hyderpora area of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir on November 15 after input was received by police regarding the presence of terrorists in an illegal call centre in a private building in the area.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police said that two terrorists identified as Haider, a foreign Pakistani terrorist and his associate Amir Ahmad resident of Banihal (a hybrid terrorist), were killed in the encounter.

It said the owner of the building, Altaf Ahmad, as well as tenant, Mudasir Ahmad, were also called to accompany the search party. However, in the encounter with terrorists, both received critical gunshot injuries and succumbed to their injuries.

