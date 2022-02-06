Jammu and Kashmir: Army's White Knight Corps celebrates Naushera day in Rajouri

Army's White Knight Corps on Sunday celebrated 'Naushera Day' to commemorate the victory in 1947-48 Indo-Pak war in Naushera sector of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesman said.

General Officer Commanding, Ace of Spades Division, Major General Rajeev Puri along with a large number of military and civil dignitaries and local populace of Naushera town laid the wreath at Naik Jadunath War Memorial in remembrance of Naik Jadunath Singh, who made supreme sacrifice in service of the nation on this day in 1948, the spokesman said.

He said the event was followed by a multi-speciality medical camp with various facilities including facilities for specially-abled people at Usman Stadium, Naushera.

This camp aimed to extend multi-speciality medical care to the needy remote border villagers of the Naushera subdivision, the spokesman said.

During the medical camp, he said wheelchairs, artificial limbs, crutches, hearing aids and blind sticks were distributed to the specially-abled villagers.

Eye screening by a renowned retina specialist from the rotary eye hospital was also organized for a free checkup of the locals, the spokesman said.

He said the event concluded with the felicitation of 'Veer Naris', Gallantry award winners and 'Bal Sainiks'.

